Tripura: 13 Rohingyas & Two Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 18, 2023: As many as 15 foreign nationals comprising of 13 Rohingyas and two Bangladeshi citizens, and one Indian tout were arrested at Agartala Railway Station on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, Tripura police personnel led by officer Rana Chatterjee along with Government Railway Police Force staff and Railway Protection Force troops detained Rohingyas, Bangladeshi nationals and one tout from Kanchanjunga Express at Agartala Railway Station, Badharghat on Saturday morning.

During preliminary interrogation and asked about their identity cards, incoherence were noticed in their conversations. It was clear that they were Rohingyas. Police managed to nab a total of 16 people.

Speaking to media persons here, police official Rana Chatterjee said two of them are Bangladeshi nationals and the remaining 13 are Rohingyas. The police believe that a gang of brokers is involved those who continue to smuggle in India like this. However, the question of which direction they entered India is also being investigated.

He also said that the accused persons will be forwarded to the court on Sunday. He further added that 33 people have been arrested so far in February’s 18 days.

Questions have started to arise on the occasion of elections, there is strict surveillance in the border areas. International borders were sealed 48 hours before the election. Even then how the illegal infiltration is going on! Who is responsible for this is a public question.