Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Narrowly Escapes Road Accident In Haryana

NET Web Desk

Former Chief Minister of Tripura and current BJP state in-charge for Haryana, Biplab Kumar Deb, had a narrow escape on February 20 after his car was involved in an accident on the GT Road in Haryana’s Panipat. The incident occurred while he was on his way to Chandigarh from Delhi.

According to the police, Deb’s car rammed into a stationary vehicle on the GT Road between Samlakha and Panipat. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Samalkha) Om Prakash reported that “a car had stopped on the GT road after its tyre got punctured. Deb’s vehicle, which was coming from behind, rammed into the stationary car”.

Biplab Kumar Deb, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year after Manik Saha resigned to replace him as the chief minister of Tripura, is reported to be safe and unharmed.

The incident has caused concern among Deb’s supporters and fellow party members, who have expressed their relief that he escaped the accident unscathed. However, it has also raised questions about road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules to prevent similar accidents in the future.

The BJP leader has not issued any public statement regarding the incident at this time.