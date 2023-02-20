Meghalaya Government Failed To Resolve Water Crisis, Says TMC Candidate Harold Firming Khongsit

NET Web Desk

Criticising the MDA government’s repeated failures in resolving the water crisis in Sohra, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress candidate from the constituency, Harold Firming Khongsit, on February 20 said that the state government’s lack of intent had aggravated the water woes of the locals.

“We have very serious problems over water in the Sohra constituency, particularly during the winter season. Around 40% of the people struggle due to the drinking water crisis,” the Meghalaya TMC leader said, explaining that people have to resort to buying water at exorbitant prices.

“The government should revamp the whole system [to resolve the water crisis]. The public health engineering system should be revamped. We have a lot of resources but yet the government cannot tap these resources to bring water closer to people as people are suffering from the acute water crisis, especially in winters,” he said, adding that in many areas people have to walk several kilometres to access water.

As many as 55% of households in Meghalaya do not have tap water connections keeping them from getting access to clean drinking water. Keeping this in mind, Meghalaya TMC has pledged facilitate of piped drinking water connections to all households. The assurance is a part of TMC’s 10 Pledges for Meghalaya, which will be implemented once the party is voted to power.