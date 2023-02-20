Mizoram Celebrates 36th State Day

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, February 20, 2023: The 36th State Day of Mizoram was celebrated across the state on Monday, with the main celebration held at Aizawl’s Vanapa Hall. Chief Minister Zoramthanga graced the event as the Chief Guest with Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma chairing the function.

Chief Minister lauded the State of Mizoram for completing its 36 years of Statehood, and stated that the State must strive to be a blessing to others.

“Mizoram is a land of many opportunities, with a high literacy rate, and majority of the people speaking the same language and following similar faith. The state is also blessed with a pleasant climate, vast cultivable lands and adequate rainfall. All these benefits should be a challenge for experts to bring development to the State,” Zoramthanga said.

Chief Secretary, Dr. Renu Sharma also stated that during its 36 years of Statehood, Mizoram has seen many developments; with the Church and NGOs adding to the ease of governance in the State.

The Chief Secretary stressed on the need to need to develop entrepreneurship and the industrial sector in the State.

It is worth noting that Mizoram became the 23rd State of the Indian Union on 20th February, 1987 after the 53rd Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986. At the time of India’s independence, it was part of Assam’s district known as Lushai Hills district.

It became a Union Territory in 1972 and, with the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord between the Union Government and the Mizo National Front on 30th June, 1986, Mizoram was declared a full-fledged state.