Mizoram Governor Calls On PM Narendra Modi; Visits War Memorial

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at PMO’s Office, South Block, Raisina Hill.

The Governor conveyed his good wishes to the Prime Minister and they discussed various developmental activities during this fiscal year.

Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati visited the War Memorial where he was received by top Army Officers. The Governor paid homage to the fallen heroes and expressed his sincere appreciation and admiration for the supreme sacrifices made by our soldiers to uphold our sovereignty. He also penned his thoughts at the visitor’s book.