Trained Manipuri Classical Dancer Bela Bose Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Actress and dancer, Bela Bose who is also trained in classical Manipuri dance form, passed away on 20 February 2023.

She was 79 years old.

Bela Bose acted in more than 200 Hindi and regional Indian movies from the 1950s through the 1980s.

She was best known for her graceful and energetic dances and talented acting in blockbuster movies like Shikar’,’Jeene ki Raah, and ‘Jai Santoshi Maa’ to name a few, Bela Bose was married to actor and filmmaker, Asis Kumar. She was a multi-faceted individual who wrote poetry, was a skilled painter, and state a level swimmer.

She had served as the President of the War Widows Association under the aegis of Smt. Mohini Giri. She enjoyed a loyal fan following on her social media platforms.

Above all, she was a loving and inspiring mother and grandmother. Hers is a life that’ll be celebrated and revered by all who knew her. She is survived by her son and daughter and grandson.