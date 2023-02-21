Amit Shah Promises Solutions To ENPO’s Demand For A Separate State After The Nagaland Polls

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 21 said that the government will come out with a solution to Eastern Nagaland’s demands after Assembly polls and urged voters to vote for BJP and NDPP.

He was speaking during a public meeting in Nagaland’s Tuensang district on February 21.

”We will come out with solutions to Eastern Nagaland after polls,” Shah said.

It is worth mentioning that the ENPO is demanding a separate state arguing that Eastern Nagaland is behind the rest of the state in development indicators due to administrative and political neglect.

Shah further clarified in this election some are creating confusion claiming that BJP is supporting candidates from other parties.

”In this election, many people are intentionally trying to create confusion by saying that BJP is supporting candidates from other parties. There is no truth in this,” Shah added.

He also hailed the incumbent BJP government in the state and claimed that since 2015 a total of 53 large infrastructure projects completed in Nagaland.

Commenting on the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMGAY), Shah asserted that a total of 55,000 people were given free houses under the scheme.

In a bid to lure voters to the state, Shah also reminded that the budget for Nagaland has been increased by four times and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only the PM to visit the Northeast over 50 times.

”PM Modi has visited Northeast over 50 times and since 2015, a total of 55,000 people have got their houses under the PMGAY scheme,” he added.

In another such rally, on February 20, Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along are witnessing that the Centre has taken lots of efforts to solve the decades-old issue.

Addressing an election rally in Mon Town in Nagaland, the Union Home Minister said that the commitments given to Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) which was seeking a separate state will be fulfilled in letter and spirit.

During his visit, Shah expressed his admiration for the way the Naga society respects women and credited this as the reason why BJP has appointed women Rajya Sabha MPs from Nagaland.

He also said that he has been closely observing Naga culture and tradition since his role as the Union Home Minister and that the sacrifice of the Naga people for the country can never be forgotten.