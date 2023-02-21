BAHC In Agartala Celebrates Great Martyr’s Day and International Mother Language Day-2023

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 21, 2023: The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala celebrated “Mahan Saheed Diwas” (Great Martyrs’ Day) and “Antarjatik Matribhasha Diwas” (International Mother Language Day) 2023 with due dignity and solemnity.

In the first phase, the national flag of Bangladesh was lowered to half-mast with national anthem on the occasion of Great Martyr’s Day and International Mother Language Day followed by offering of a special prayer for the salvation of the souls of Bangabandhu and all language martyrs, prosperity of the country and the people of the country.

Thereafter, the speeches given by President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs were read on the occasion of the day. Later, special documentaries were screened on the occasion of Great Martyr’s Day and International Mother Language Day.

In the second phase, the temporary Shahid Minar built in the Embassy premises and the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were jointly laid wreath by Assistant High Commissioner on behalf of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission and Education Secretary, Tripura Government Sharadindu Chowdhury, IAS. 1 minute silence was observed in memory of martyrs. A discussion meeting was held on the occasion of the day.

The first secretary of the mission, Md Al Amin, gave a welcome speech in the discussion. Chowdhury, Shyamal Chowdhury, Swapan Bhattacharya and Mihir Dev, Swapan Bhattacharya and Mihir Dev, Ranjit Saha, Assistant High Commissioner of Tripura, Arif Mohammad, Assistant High Commissioner and Arif Mohammad spoke as chief guests in the discussion. Md. Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, the first secretary of the mission and head of the embassy, delivered the speech.

Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad in his speech in front of more than 200 attendees highlighted how the foundation of a non-sectarian, democratic, language-based, state system was laid through the great language movement. The struggle to protect the dignity of the mother tongue started from 1947 to 1952 by the student society under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest father of the Bengali nation of all time. Dignity has been enhanced. The status of Bengali as the state language after the independence of Bangladesh through the Great War of Liberation, the new horizon of the rise of the status of the mother tongue that was opened by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu’s speech in Bengali at the United Nations in 1974 was fulfilled in 1999 by recognizing the day as International Mother Language Day by UNESCO. He recalled with deep gratitude the dedicated efforts and contribution of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to achieve this recognition.

He also mentioned at the end of his speech, “We all have to remember that Bengali nationalism was established through the language movement. The government of Bangladesh is working seriously to make all the people of the country learn to speak and read in their own language with the aim of establishing a golden Bangladesh cherished by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which embodies the spirit of Bengali nationalism. And this is my wish today that all the children around the world get back the right to speak their mother tongue, get education and mental development.”

On the occasion, Sharadindu Chowdhury, Education Secretary of Tripura Government in his speech said that February 21 is a glorious day for Bengali speaking people all over the world. “Ekush” is now universal, “Ekush” is now a symbol of struggle and dignity for people all over the world. He expressed his conviction that the meaning and significance of International Mother Language Day should be spread among all. Along with the call to take oath so that no language should be lost from the world on this day, Bangladesh Assistant High Commission thanked for organizing such a program.

Students from different schools and local artistes of Tripura presented a mesmerizing cultural program that caught the attention of the audience. At the end of the program, entertainment was organized in honour of the invited guests.