Droupadi Murmu Addresses Special Session In Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

NET Web Desk

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu addressed the special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Itaganar on February 21, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that discipline and decorum are the hallmarks of the parliamentary system. We must ensure that the content and quality of the debate are of the highest standard. At the same time, we need to build a consensus on the issues of development and public welfare. She was happy to note that Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has maintained the highest standards of parliamentary democracy. She appreciated the present and former members of the Assembly for maintaining the utmost regard for a healthy democracy.

The President said that in today’s era, environmental pollution and climate change are critical issues. We have to find solutions to these concerns quickly. These matters become more important for a geographically sensitive state like Arunachal Pradesh. She was happy to note that the policymakers of this state have taken care of this issue. Arunachal Pradesh has resolved to show commitment to climate change through the Pakke Declaration. She expressed hope that other states would also move towards adopting this model to tackle the issue of climate change.

The President appreciated the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly for implementing the ‘e-Vidhan’ – paperless digital journey – under the ‘Digital India’ program. She noted that the State Government has declared the year 2022 as the ‘Year of E-Governance’ and has launched several E-Governance projects. She expressed confidence that these projects would not only help in administrative reforms but also contribute to making life easier for the common citizen.