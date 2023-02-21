Nagaland Election 2023: BJP Thinks India Got Independence In 2014 Not 1947, Says Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge

NET Web Desk

Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the supporters of the saffron party think India got independence in 2014 after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and not in 1947.

“They don’t remember 1947 independance. The Saffron party thinks when Modi became Prime Minister, India got the real freedom in 2014,” he said.

Addressing an election rally at Diphupar Village Public Ground in Chumoukedima, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that for the last 20 years Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looted the state, it is now high time for the people of Nagaland to get justice and a government that works for the people.

Further, the Congress leader claimed that the central BJP committee and the state government’s false promises for the people of eastern Nagaland have been hollow as ever.