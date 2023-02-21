Nagaland: NCP Agents Caught Buying Votes

NET Web Desk

Two agents of NCP candidate from 38 AC Y.Mhonbemo Humtsoe supporters were caught in action bribing and buying votes in the ballot casting of government employees at GHSS Wokha, where 38 and 40 AC went for postal ballot for those government employees engaged in election duty.

Sources reported that three individuals were involved where two culprits were apprehended while one managed to escape from the scene.

The accused persons along with cash and other incriminating documents are currently in police custody as per sources, and further investigations are on.