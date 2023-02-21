Our Young Girls Are Set To Become Future Leaders Tomorrow: AITC MP Derek O’Brien Shares Words Of Wisdom With Students In Tura

NET Web Desk

While interacting with hundreds of students at Don Bosco College in Tura, Member of Parliament and Leader of AITC Parliamentary Party, Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien on Tuesday instilled confidence in the students and encouraged them to work hard to achieve their goals.

While sharing his success mantra, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “You need to experience one essential thing to become successful in life. It is – failure. You should be aware of failures and learn to celebrate them in life.”

The Rajya Sabha MP has been actively campaigning for the Meghalaya TMC candidates in various parts of the state. Talking about his campaign journey, he said, “For the past six weeks, I have been going to different constituencies and campaigning for the Meghalaya TMC candidates. Today, I have come here to draw energy by conversing with the young and vibrant students.”

Highlighting the unparalleled power of women in all spheres, MP Derek O’Brien said, “Around 36% of TMC MPs are women. No party in India has achieved this remarkable feat. Today, you are young girls, but tomorrow you will be the leaders.”