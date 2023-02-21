Post-Election Terror: Chief Secretary Visits North Tripura Along With DGP & CEO

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 21, 2023: Post-Election Terrorism in Tripura has shaken the law and order system. As a result, the Election Commission and the administration stepped to the field in order to keep the situation normal on the day of counting.

Tripura Chief Secretary JK Sinha visited North Tripura district on Tuesday along with Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan and Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte, he held a meeting with senior officials of the administration.

The meeting mainly reviewed the law and order situation in North Tripura. The administration has been directed to take necessary action accordingly.

As North Tripura tops in post-election terrorism, the Chief Secretary visited North Tripura on Tuesday along with the DGP and the CEO to observe the actual situation on the ground.

Addressing reporters at Dharmanagar, Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte said that despite some scattered incidents, the overall law and order situation in North Tripura is under control.

He admitted that post-election terrorism had happened in North Tripura. However, in each case necessary measures have been taken in time. As a result, it was possible to normalize the situation in a very short time.

He do not want any kind of unpleasant incident on the day of counting. Therefore, the Chief Secretary has come to observe the ground. He claimed that triple security has been arranged in the strong room. There is also constant patrolling. He believed that there will be no incidents of terrorism on the day of counting and it will be possible to announce the election results peacefully.