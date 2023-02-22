541 Bangladesh Nationals Currently Seeking Refuge In Mizoram; District Administration Strictly Monitors The Situation

NET Web Desk

With 53 numbers of Bangladesh nationals seeking refuge in Mizoram in the past week, officials stated that their numbers have reached to 541- with 250 females, and 204 Bangladesh nationals below the age of 18 years.

These 541 Bangladesh nationals are currently taking shelter in 8 hamlets of South Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district; and majority of them are putting up at Parva-III.

Talking to Northeast Today, Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) President, R. Lalngheta stated that a CYMA committee designated to look after the welfare of refugees today held a meeting where they have agreed to send Rs. 7.8 lakhs to procure relief items for the Bangladesh Nationals.

R. Lalngheta also added that the CYMA shall also send additional funds as per the requirements of the refugees.

A meeting was also held today at Lawngtlai district with Lawngtlai DC David Lalthantluanga, District Police; and officials from Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Rifles; where the need for cordial working relation between various organizations was stressed upon.

The meeting stated that cordial communication between district administration and security forces is crucial to maintain law and order, and safety for District residents as well as the Bangladesh nationals seeking refuge.

Lawngtlai DC David Lalthantluanga have urged the public to refrain from spreading false rumors on social media regarding these refugees seeking shelter; and stated that the administration is diligently monitoring the developing situation.

He further appealed to various NGOs, churches, societies and other agencies-who are mobilizing donations for refugees- to report to District administration officials about the details of their donations so that a proper record can be maintained, and donations evenly distributed among the refugees at various villages.

Rebutting the rumors about the harassment of locals of Parva-3 and other villages by security forces, officials from the Border Security Force stated that troops are placed at the parameters of Parva-III and other bordering villages as they are mandated to carry out patrolling of the Indo-Bangladesh border for the security of the country.

They asserted that harassing the locals by asking them to procure their Aadhar card and Voters’ ID is just an allegation; and stressed on the need to create proper communication channel between security force and the public to prevent any such rumors.

They added that they shall continue to keep their vigil so as to prevent any criminals, using the refugees as shields, from smuggling arms and drugs into Indian Territory.

The State’s Disaster Management and Rehabilitation had sanctioned an amount of ₹ 30 lakhs for the rehabilitation of these Bangladesh nationals. The District Administration duly monitors, and provides for their food and shelter. Police provides security and the refugees are also monitored by the Health department by organizing health clinics and providing medicines.

It is worth mentioning that the first influx of Bangladesh Nationals entered into Mizoram on November 20, 2022 after the clash between Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) and Bangladesh Army at the Chittagong Hill Tract.