Dilapidated Road Forces Tripura Woman Delivers Baby In Auto-Rickshaw

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 22, 2023: Due to miserable condition roads, an indigenous pregnant woman of Tripura gave birth to a new born baby boy in an auto-rickshaw at Duski village under Teliamura sub-division of Khowai district on Tuesday night.

It is reported that the only road leading from Teliamura Lal Tilla area to Dukhai Jamadar para in Dushki area has become a dilapidated condition for a long time. Despite repeated demands from the local residents to repair the road, the concerned department has not taken any action.

Swapna Debbarma, a pregnant woman from Dukhai Jamadar area, was in labor pains when her family members decided to bring her to Teliamura sub-divisional hospital for treatment.

As usual, a baby boy was born in the auto-rickshaw on the way to the Teliamura sub-divisional hospital when the pregnant woman Swapna Devvarma was brought to the hospital by vehicle bearing registration number TR06-3603.

The family members brought the mother along with her new born son to Teliamura sub-divisional hospital. After being taken to hospital, the doctors shifted the mother and child to GBP Hospital for better treatment.

The doctors on duty at the hospital said that the newly born son was sent to GB Hospital due to his immaturity.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that various immature six-month-old sons were born on the way to the hospital when pregnant mothers are being carried through the miserable condition of road. However, the relatives have demanded that the concerned department take necessary steps to repair the road.