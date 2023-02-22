First Time In The State, Conjoined Twins Operated At Zoram Medical College

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, February 22,02,2023: For the first time in the history of the State, conjoined twins were successfully operated at Zoram Medical College, Falkawn on Wednesday, Feb 22.

Director of Zoram Medical College, Dr. John Zohminga have issued a press note wherein it stated that a team led by Dr.John Lalliandinga, Associate Professor of Surgery and Paediatric Surgeon, ZMC; Plastic Surgeon, General Surgeon and Anesthesiologist operated for 3 hours.

Dr. John Zohminga stated that the conjoined twins share a single lever and that for one of the twins to survive, the liver has to be lacerated. Both the twins are currently monitored at ZMC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The conjoined twins were born on February 9, 2023 at Lawngtlai district. They are conjoined at their chest and abdomen and also share a liver.

Before the operation, a team of radiologists carried out various investigations and an analysis was also conducted through a contrast CT Scan. With the hope of saving one of the twins, the medical team conducted the operation after getting consent from the twins’ parents.