First Solo Major Operation Conducted By Arunachal Police Against Insurgency

NET Web Desk

The nefarious activities of ENNG as an insurgent group have been on the radar of the APP for a few months now. To counter the threat posed by them, a strategy was evolved for necessary action.

Under the leadership of Ld DGP/AP, a plan was formulated by IG L&O Sh. Chukhu Apa, and executed by SP Changlang Sh Mihin Gambo and SP/STF Sh. Rohit Rajbir Singh, along with a team of STF and Changlang Police, wherein an assault was launched by APP over the camp occupied by insurgents in the general area of Lungpang, Rima Putok Circle, District Changlang, near the Indo-Myanmar Border, upon receipt of credible information.

On the recee conducted yesterday, 5 suspected insurgents were spotted.

Thus, in today’s operation, a controlled offensive in the camp was mounted.

As a result, the UGs were forced to abandon the camp and retreat.

Upon ceasing of ops, the camp was investigated for evidences and recovery of arms and ammunitions.

The following recoveries have been made :

1. AK 47 rifle – 1

2. M 16 Rifle – 1

3. Hand Grenade – 1

4. AK 47 7.62 mm rounds – 104 nos.

5. 5.56 mm rounds – 23 nos.

6. AK 47 7.62 mm ammo magazines – 4 nos.

7. 5.56 mm ammo magazines- 2 nos.

8. Assault Daos – 2 nos.

9. Communication WT set and charger – 1 set

10. PAN Card – 1 in the name of

Mr. Anthony Taidong

11. Organization Rank Cap – 1 no.

12. Lighters – 20 nos.

Furthermore, the camp was burned down and destroyed by the team, after due photography and videography of the incident site.