SBI ATM Booth Bomber Arrested; Says He Targeted The Bank After His Loan Application Was Rejected

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, February 23: Aizawl SP C. Lalruaia at a Press Conference today stated that they have arrested the person who bombed an SBI ATM at Republic locality of Aizawl. The ATM booth was bombed at the early hours (2:50 AM) of February 18, 2022.

Emmanuel Lalbiakzuava (24) s/o P.C. Chhuahkhama (L) r/o Bawngthah village of Mizoram’s Mamit district was arrested by police on the evening of February 22, 2023. He currently resides at a rented house at Ramhlun North locality.

Emmanual was booked under IPC 436 and IPC 427/457/380/511

According to Aizawl SP C. Lalruaia, Emmanuel had entered the SBI ATM booth of Republic locality on February 18, 2023, and sprayed the CCTV with a paint can and blew up the ATM machine with a gelatin.

On February 20, 2023 CCTV footage at another SBI ATM booth of Saikhamakawn locality also recorded a similar incident where an individual had sprayed paint at the surveillance camera.

An 11 member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the attack on the ATM booths. After thorough investigation and cross checking of the surveillance cameras at the various ATM booths, they traced the individual to a resident at Ramhlun North locality of Aizawl.

C. Lalruaia stated that the SIT member suspected Emmanuel from his bike (which was also stolen in January) and the clothes he wore during bombing of the ATM footage. They recovered the clothes he wore on the night of February 18, 2023 and 5 sticks of gelatin bombs.

Upon further interrogation, Emmanuel stated that he had applied for a bank loan at State Bank of India, but his application was rejected; and that he specifically attacked the SBI ATMs due to his frustration against the bank.

Furthermore, R. Lalruaia stated that crimes have increased in the district with 2489 cases registered in 2022 and 471 cases registered during January and February of 2023. He added that majority of the cases are theft and burglary related.