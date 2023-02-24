Guwahati Twin Murder Case: Machete Used In Crime Sent For Forensic Report

NET Web Desk

The forensic report has been sent for the machete used in the two cold-blooded murders that occurred in the Noonmati area of Guwahati.

During the Thursday-launched search, the sharp machete was retrieved by the Guwahati police from Bondajan beel.

The report will be provided after blood samples have been collected by the forensic department.

The development occurred after the three accused were questioned by top Guwahati police officers yesterday at the Noonmati police station. The three suspects were once more taken to the Noonmati Police Station.

Bondona Kalita, Arup Deka, and Dhanjit Deka, the three defendants, were reportedly questioned for an hour at Noonmati Police Station prior to traveling to Bondajan Beel for the search.

Later, police went to the nearby Patharquary and raided a store, resulting in the capture of store owner Imran Ansari. It has been learned that Bondona Kalita received the machete for Rs 320 from Imran.

On Wednesday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) Court ordered Bondona Kalita, the main suspect in the murder of Shraddha Walker, to remain in police custody for an additional six days.