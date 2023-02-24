SC Extends Protection To Independent Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi From Arrest In NIA Case Related To Anti-CAA Stir

NET Web Desk

The Supreme Court on Friday extended protection from arrest to independent Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests and suspected Maoist links.

The lawmaker, who has allegedly been vocal against the Central government during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, had moved the top court against the February 9 order of the Gauhati High Court allowing the special NIA court in Assam to proceed with the framing of charges against him in one of the two cases.

A bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal adjourned the matter to February 27 after it was told that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was not available. “Adjourned to Monday.Interim order to continue,” the bench said.

Earlier, the high court had permitted the NIA to seek framing of charges in the special court against Gogoi and three of his associates in connection with anti-CAA protests and suspected Maoist links.

The high court’s order had come on an appeal of the NIA challenging the order of a special NIA court giving clean chit to the four.

A high court division bench comprising Justices Suman Shyam and Malasri Nandi had asked the agency to go ahead with framing charges after reopening the case.

“The high court has accepted NIA’s plea to reopen the case and frame charges against the four persons.