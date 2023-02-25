Assam: Army Officer Arrested In Tezpur On Murder Charges

NET Web Desk

An Army officer of has been arrested in Assam’s Tezpur for allegedly being involved in a murder case.

The arrested army officer has been identified as Lt. Colonel Amarinder Singh Walia.

Amarinder Singh was arrested from the 4th Corps Headquarters of the Tezpur Army Battalion.

The officer was arrested by the Changsari Police in collaboration with the Tezpur Police.

It may be mentioned that the body of a woman was recovered from Kamrup’s Changsari on February 15. The body was dumped near National Highway 31. Since then, the Changsari Police had launched search operations to nab those involved in the murder.

Amarinder Singh is a resident of Punjab. He allegedly established love relations with the woman for a long time.

Singh was working as a public relation officer in the Tezpur Army.