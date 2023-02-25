Health And Family Welfare Minister Inaugurates Pediatric ICU At Civil Hospital, Lunglei

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, February 25.2.2023: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr R. Lalthangliana today inaugurated Integrated Laboratory and a 12 bed capacity Pediatric ICU at Civil Hospital, Lunglei.

The Integrated Laboratory has been funded by the State with sanctioned amount of ₹192.98 and work order amount of ₹145.56. Construction began on 29.10.2021 and completed on 28.10.2022.

The laboratory is equipped with an RTPCR Room, two Extraction rooms, Biomedical waste room, doctor office, RO Plant, RNA Extraction Room, Cool Store, two night duty rooms, Staff office, Sample reception & decontamination room, doffing, break room, utility service room and three toilets.

The Pediatric ICU was constructed under ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ECRP-II package)’ Scheme and is equipped with four Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds; and eight High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds.

The ICU is also additionally equipped with one MMBS doctor, six nurses and three attendents. It is also equipped with machines such as Portable EEG, Portable X-Ray, 12 Lead Portable ECG, Emergency Cart, Blood Gas Machine, Invasive Ventilator, Portable Suction.