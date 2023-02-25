Mizoram: Aizawl Celebrates Its 133rd Anniversary

NET Web Desk

The 133rd Anniversary of Aizawl was celebrated today at Assam Rifles ground with Mayor of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) gracing the function as the Chief Guest.

Aizawl was officially established on February 25, 1890, after Assam police officer Dally and his troops of 400 men arrived and built the Aizawl Fort.

The Board of Councillor Meeting held on March 11, 2022 had decided that every February 25 shall be a celebrated as Aizawl Day from 2023 onwards.

A sum of ₹60 lakhs had been sanctioned for the celebration; with football tournaments between various AMC wards, rock band contest, food stalls and exhibitons, film festival, and photo exhibition showcased as part of the celebration from February 23rd, 2023.