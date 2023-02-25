“NPP-BJP Acid For Meghalaya, Do Not Even Try Them,” Lambasts TMC MP Mahua Moitra At Tikrikilla

NET Web Desk

On the last day of the election campaign for the ensuing Assembly polls in Meghalaya, the Trinamool Congress highlighted the party’s tenacious efforts to bring the desired change in the state, while concluding the final leg of the transformational campaign that made a huge political difference in the state over the past few months.

Addressing a massive gathering of more than 5,000 supporters who showed immense support for the party at Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, on Saturday, took a swipe at NPP and BJP on their unholy alliance.

She said, “NPP is also BJP, and it is the other petal of BJP’s lotus. The unholy nexus between both the parties has resulted in the state being looted over the past five years. NPP and BJP are acids [for Meghalaya]. Do not even try them.”

The Lok Sabha MP tore into Union Minister Amit Shah for labelling Meghalaya as a corrupt state while condemning the BJP for its anti-minority stance. She said, *”Amit Shah declared Meghalaya as the most corrupt state. But, how can he say that after being in the government for the past five years? BJP wants one nation that is Hindu Rashtra. BJP is anti-minority and they are responsible for weakening the secular fabric of our country.”*

Taking a jibe at the corrupt, inept, and inefficient Conrad Sangma-led MDA government, MP Mahua Moitra said, “There is only one college in Tikrikilla but sadly, it does not have any infrastructure to offer Science or Commerce degrees. So, anyone who wants to pursue higher education will have to go to Guwahati. Further, the condition of roads is extremely deplorable in Meghalaya. What development did the NPP bring then?” she questioned.

Highlighting the terrible failure of the ruling dispensation to meet the basic needs of the people, the Lok Sabha MP said, “In a democracy, it is the duty of the elected government to provide drinking water, educational infrastructure, roads, and health facilities. These are the basic amenities that the people of Meghalaya deserve.”

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also affirmed uprooting the corrupt NPP-led MDA government and appealed to the people of Meghalaya to choose TMC for growth and prosperity in the state.