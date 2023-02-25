Prime Accused In APPSC Paper Leak Case Taket Jerang Granted Bail

NET Web Desk

Taket Jerang, a former APPSC official and the main accused in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s AE question paper leak case, has been granted bail in a case pertaining to all irregularities committed in the examinations conducted by the APPSC since 2014.

Jerang was granted bail by the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court as the investigation agency failed to file any chargesheet within the stipulated 90 days of the case being registered.

The former APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examination is allegedly the brain behind the racket.

This comes after Tumi Gangkak, suspected APPSC under secretary and assistant controller of examination was found hanging from a tree in Poma village of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to sources, Tumi Gangkak’s hand’s nerves were found to be cut while the dead body was hanging from a tree at Poma.

Gangkak’s body was found hanging on a tree in Poma, with many suggesting that the circumstances surrounding his death appear to be suspicious. His last message to a group he was a part of, KKWS, suggested that he was being unfairly targeted in relation to the recent APPSC paper leakage scandal.

The CBI had summoned Gangkak to their office on the day of his death, and he left his home shortly before his phone went offline. When family members went looking for him the next day, they found his body hanging on a tree by the roadside.

The question of whether Gangkak’s death was a suicide or a planned murder is one that is currently under investigation by the authorities. With the body still hanging on the tree, there is a sense of urgency to determine the truth behind Gangkak’s untimely death.