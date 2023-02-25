Tripura CEO Announces ‘Peace Meeting’ In 3327 Polling Stations To Shun Violence After Results

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 25, 2023: Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, Kiran Gitte on Saturday said that the Election Department will organize “Shanti Sabha” (Peace Meeting) with the motto ‘we are all in favour of non-violence & we are in favour of peace’ on February 27 and 28 next in 3,327 polling stations across the state.

Appealing people of every level of the society to participate, CEO Gitte in a press conference at the DM’s office of West Tripura district on Saturday afternoon said “After the announcement of the results of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on March 02 next, the peace meeting will be organized to ensure the protection of all citizens, subject property, all kinds of institutions through a cordial environment in the state.”

Accordingly, the law and order situation in Tripura made it unstable in post-election terror. As a result, the Election Commission and the administration administration are running under control. BJP, CPIM and TIPRA Motha workers have become the outbreak of the common people. As a result, after the announcement of the results, various arrangements are being made to keep the situation normal.

On that day, the Chief Election Officer said that the Assembly elections in the state of 2023 have been completed in the mood of the festival through a peaceful atmosphere. Voting is the constitutional right of every citizen. After the end of the elections, the overall environment of the state is peaceful without some scattered events. There has been no unpleasant incident in the state in the last 5 days.

He claimed that Tripura is full of glorious history, culture and natural beauty. Here people of all religions live in the midst of sophistication. The state has a unique reputation throughout the country. Whatever the outcome of the election, every human being needs to be aware of this glorious heritage of the state. In this case, the administration and the security personnel as well as the people of the state will have to come forward.

He added that the CBSE exam started on Friday. So everyone has to come forward thinking of future generations. The Chief Election Officer said at a press conference on March 2, all the liquor shops would be closed on the day of counting. The Chief Election Officer urged all to maintain peace and harmony all over the state.

Being asked about violence incidents, Gitte said that the police administration arrested 22 persons in connection to 8 incidents of violence reported till February 21 last.