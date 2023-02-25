Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura Police Arrested NLFT-BM Militant Outfit Cadre From Sutarkandi in Assam

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 26, 2023: Tripura Police arrested banned NLFT-BM militant outfit’s cadre Bidhu Debbarma from Assam’s Sutarkandi border out post area and brought to Dharmanagar on Friday while he has been escorted under heavy police security to Agartala on Saturday.

Acting on tip-off, North Tripura district police administration staff arrested the cadre of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) – Biswa Mohan (BM) militant group Bidhu Debbarma was arrested from Sutarkandi BOP of Assam and brought him to Dharmanagar police station on Friday.

It is reported that Bidhu Debbarma, 51 years old has been imprisoned in Bangladesh for a long time. He is a resident of Devendra Chowdhury Para area located near to the Indo-Bangladesh international border under Khowai district.

He was transported to Agartala on Saturday morning under heavy police security. Police said the officials would interrogate him and take necessary legal action against him.

