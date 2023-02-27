Tripura CM Appeals To Maintain Peace After People’s Mandate On March 02

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 27, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Monday appealed the people to maintain law and order, peace and harmony across the state on the day of counting of votes and post people’s mandate period.

Delivering a message through social media platforms on Monday evening, Dr Saha said that the people of the state exercised their right to vote in a healthy and peaceful manner on February 16 last. This peaceful polling session is a significant aspect in the state’s history.

“The election results will be announced on March 02 next. I appeal to all sections of the people, irrespective of party affiliation, to ensure that the counting of votes, like voting, is done in a peaceful and orderly environment”, he added.

He said “All necessary measures have been taken to maintain peace and order by the Election Commission and the state administration.”

Dr Saha also said “I strongly believe that the people of the state will play a responsible role in maintaining law and order and peaceful harmony in the state even after the counting of votes.”