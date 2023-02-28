Mizoram To Host G20’s Business 20 (B20) In From 1st March To 3rd March 2023.

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The B20 main conference, scheduled for 2nd March 2, 2023 at Mizoram University, will focus on opportunities for Multilateral Business Partnerships in Urban planning, Infrastructure, Bamboo, Startups, Skill Development, Handloom & Handicraft, Nursing and Paramedics.

Speaking at the press conference held at the CM Conference Hall today, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said that the B20 meeting in Mizoram will help commence discussions on the identified priorities and will begin work towards formulating policy recommendations.

He added that it would help the State to project it as an important investment destination by showcasing its strength besides giving the delegates a sneak peek into our culture, heritage, festivals and tourism potential.

According to the Chief Minister, Aizawl will witness the convergence of a host of overseas delegates from 17 nations representing Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Costa Rica, Cote D’lvoire (lvory Coast), China, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Nepa, Russia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, United States and Zimbabwe in addition to the Indian and local business participants. And the visiting dignitaries will includes 48 overseas business delegates and 17 diplomats, Trade and Business delegations and representatives from Bhutan, Bangladesh and Japan.

The chief Minister also said that his government is making elaborate arrangements not only to showcase Investment and partnership opportunities in the State but also provide a unique experience for visiting delegates with an exposure to the State’s culture, cuisine, art, festivities, and scenic beauty.

He also said that the delegation will participate in Chapchar Kut, the main festival of Mizoram at the Assam Rifles Ground on the 3rd March, 2023. Elaborate preparations have been made in Mizoram for their participation, stay and hospitality showcasing the potential of the State for inviting investments during the B20 Meeting.

The B20 conference in Mizoram will be graced by Shri Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce & Industries, Government of India, and Dr RK Ranjan Singh, Minister of State, External Affairs, Government of India in the presence of Senior Government Officials from the State and Centre.

Also, as part of the programme, Cll is facilitating Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings. Visiting Overseas Business Delegates will get the opportunity to interact with the local industry during the B2B and with the Government in the B2G session for potential investment, collaboration and tie-ups. Over 100 B2B and B2G requests have been generated including request for interaction with Government Departments viz-a-viz Health, Urban Development, Commerce and Industries, Tourism, Sports and Labour employment, Skill development, and Entrepreneurship. CII is inviting speakers from all over India to deliberate on the focus sectors at the conference.