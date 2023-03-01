KV Ramanamurthy Joins As Head Of Regional Services Of IndianOil In Eastern Region

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 01, 2023: KV Ramanamurthy has joined as Executive Director (Regional Services), Eastern Regional Office, IndianOil.

A Mechanical Engineer by profession, KV Ramanamurthy has experience of more than 3 decades in various domains of IndianOil. He has played a pivotal in setting up state-of-the-art petroleum facilities in IndianOil across the length and breadth of the country.

During his long and illustrious career, KV Ramanamurthy has spearheaded multiple projects in Operations Department of IndianOil with phenomenal success.

Prior to joining as Head of Regional Services, Ramanamurthy headed the Operations function of IndianOil AOD State Office and has been instrumental in implementing major initiatives in the field of Terminal Automation, Safety, Human Resources Development, and Learning & Development. He has played a pivotal role in setting up various Petroleum Storage facilities across India.

Ramanamurthy has been instrumental in the development of IndianOil’s upcoming white Oil terminal at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district, Guntakal Depot in Anantapur district, Malkapur New Terminal in Nalgonda District of Andhra Pradesh, Moinarband Depot in Silchar, Assam , Sekerkote Depot in West Tripura District , Tripura and many other projects of IndianOil.

During the devastating floods in Assam in April 2022 he played a vital role coordinating with the Administration and ensuring supplies of POL products across the flood hit areas.

An eloquent speaker on a diverse range of subjects including green fuels and Marketing Strategy, KV Ramanamurthy has represented IndianOil on various industry and academic forums across the country.