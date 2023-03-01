ONGC Tripura Asset Launches New Operational Man Lifts & E-Vehicles

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 01, 2023: ONGC Tripura Asset flagged off a set of new vehicles – two Man Lifts (commonly known as cherry pickers in the industry) and four e-vehicles – as part of its operational fleet, as the Company gears up for more E&P activity in the state at its Badharghat Base Office Complex here in Agartala city on Tuesday last.

Launching the new vehicles, Executive Director & Asset Manager of Tripura Asset Tarun Malik, accompanied by senior officers of the Asset, notably Asset Support Manager Parmanand Sinha and In-Charge-Logistic Pankoj Roy Mondal, stated how their addition into ONGC’s operational fleet here in Tripura marks the beginning of another positive chapter in the organization’s rich history of over 60 years in the state.

“They will improve our overall efficiency of our operations – the cherry pickers will be handy while carrying out maintenance of our advanced rigs and the e-vehicles, of course, will make our departmental vehicle fleet greener”, he said.

In fact, Tripura Asset is the first among all of ONGC’s work-centres, on a pan-India basis, to have hired the Man lifts; introduction of e-vehicles, too, is first in the Company’s North-east region.

Introduction of e-vehicles is aligned with the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 as envisioned by the Prime Minister for achieving reduction in carbon emissions and reducing dependence on costly fuel imports, he stated, further adding that ‘let’s hope us – ONGC – introducing e-vehicles may motivate others in the State to follow suit’.

Addressing the local media which was also present during the event, he reaffirmed ONGC’s enduring commitment to fostering growth and development ‘in this wonderful place’ and thanked the people of Tripura for always according ONGC a place of love in their hearts.

He also referred to how the Company has often gone beyond their operational mandate to create the maximum positive impact and further build on the goodwill it already enjoys, be it their CSR programs benefitting the young, women and old alike, or the recent State Elections where hundreds of ONGCians have been drafted in as Micro-observers as part of the poll process.

It may be noted that FY’2022-23 has been an especially productive year for ONGC in terms of their operational performance. On the back of sound planning, teamwork and judicious implementation of technology, the Asset has consistently surpassed the Mission Target of 5.05 Million Standard Cubic Metres of Day (MMSCMD) of gas production on a number of occasion in the year. It achieved its highest-ever gas production and sales of 5.193 MMSCMD and 5.181 MMSCMD respectively on January 27 last. Three new state-of-the art drilling rigs are under deployment, of which one has already been pressed into service. These rigs, loaded with the latest technology and requiring minimal manual intervention, will provide a strong boost to ONGC’s drilling pursuits in the state.