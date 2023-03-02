Aizawl Hosts The Second B20 Meeting Under The G20 Summit

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The second event of the B20 meeting in Northeast India was held today at Mizoram University Auditorium.

Delegates from over 17 countries with 38 overseas participants were present at the meeting.

At the inaugural speech, Chief Minister Zoramthanga highlighted opportunities for investments in the state, with emphasis on Agriculture, Horticulture and Forest produces.

The Chief Minister stressed on how the state can become a bamboo hub, involving both national and international players.

The Kaladan Multi Modal Project was also a highlight of the event- with its operation serving an opportunity for trade and commerce with ASEAN countries with Northeast India.

Som Parkash, MoS for Commerce and Industry in his keynote mentioned that modernization has helped in propelling India to become the highest number of cashless transactions in the world.

He further mentioned that India is home to 92,000 recognised startups; from.which 1000 are from the Northeast States.

It is worth noting that around 57% of Mizoram has Geographical Area on Bamboo which fosters potential for creating partnerships and pushing for a sustainable use of bamboo resources.

Furthermore, under PMDevine Scheme has been designed to create better infrastructure and connectivity in the Northeast States, which can propel the growth of smart cities and a proper urban planning.

The meeting also witnessed an entertainment event in the evening after the conclusion of the summit meeting.