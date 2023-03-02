Tripura: BJP Retains Power With 32 Seats; TIPRA Motha Becomes Main Opposition With 13 Seats

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 02, 2023: As anticipated well before, the BJP has retained power in Tripura for the second consecutive term capturing 32 seats and recording 9,85,797 votes percentage of 39 percent. The regional TIPRA Motha party swept 13 seats becoming the main opposition party followed by CPIM-led Left Front won 11 seats becoming the main opposition and Congress bagging three seats.

Highlighting the votes percentage of political parties, CPIM-led Left Front grabbed 27 percent of votes, 8.6 percent of votes favoured Indian National Congress and TIPRA Motha bagged a little over 20 percent.

The counting of votes took place in 21 centres located across 60 assembly constituencies under the supervision of 60 counting observers.

Indian National Congress candidate Gopal Chandra Roy won the election from 9-Banamalipur assembly constituency defeating Tripura Pradesh BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee with a margin of 1,369 votes. Another INC candidate Ashok Debbarma won the polls from 19-Charilam assembly constituency defeating Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma with a margin of 858 votes.

Meanwhile, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik won the assembly election by defeating CPIM candidate Kaushik Chanda with a margin of 3,500 votes in the 23-Dhanpur assembly constituency.

However, BJP allied partner IPFT contested in 5 seats and managed to win 38-Jolaibari assembly constituency in South Tripura district by Shukla Charan Noatia defeating CPIM candidate Debendra Tripura with a margin of 375 votes.

Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha won the general election for the first time with a margin of 1,257 votes. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda along with central and regional level leaders. He also conveyed his warm wishes to the BJP karyakartas including booth presidents, prishtha pramukhs, etc. for their relentless support towards the saffron camp.

“In coming days, we are determined to focus on ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’ and accelerate the development trend across the state. This is the first time, triangular contest took place in the history of the state. And a peaceful election was observed on February 16 last. We had appealed to all ruling and opposition political parties’ workers to refrain from untoward incidents after announcement of results”, he added.

Serving as the MLA for five times from 6-Agartala assembly constituency, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman won the assembly elections of 2023 for the sixth consecutive term defeating BJP candidate Papia Datta with a margin of 8,162 votes.

Speaking to media personnel, MLA Roy Barman said that this result is unexpected. “In many seats, the Left Front and Congress were defeated by a very thin margin of votes. We will definitely review where we had deviations. Votes have been transferred. Someway or the other, there would be organizational failure. I don’t want to pass any comment at this point of time. We will introspect and reach a conclusion”, he said in a very light tone.

Former MP and newly-elected CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury won the election from 40-Sabroom assembly constituency defeating BJP MLA Sankar Roy with a margin of 396 votes. Speaking to media persons, he said “First of all, I will congratulate all the electorates for electing me as the MLA and extend my wishes to the Election Commission of India for their laborious jobs. I would request the administration to initiate steps democratically in avoiding post-results disturbances.”

Gaining 13 seats in Tripura Legislative Assembly, TIPRA Motha chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman said “It is a hard work of our party workers and our ‘Thansa’ is just a beginning. In the coming days, we will do more.”

Winning the assembly election for seventh consecutive term from 2-Mohanpur assembly constituency with a margin of 7,385 votes, BJP MLA Ratanlal Nath on Thursday told reporters that he is now the representative of all those who have favoured him and also for those, who were against.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievement, Nath said “The complete credit goes to Prime Minister Modi, because he has done many things for the welfare of common people irrespective of any political colour, caste, creed and religion. This include- ‘pucca’ houses under PMAY, free tap water connection under JJM, pensions increased by the state government, etc. Not only personal development, the government focused on economic progress followed by total development of all”.

Achieving victory for the second consecutive term, young and energetic people’s representative from 10-Majlishpur assembly constituency with a margin of 5,172 votes, BJP MLA Sushanta Chowdhury is looking forward to work far better for the welfare of people and development of the state.

“During the past five years, I have been with the people and this is the outcome in today’s results. In the coming days, through better work, by providing people-oriented government, we will make our government more stable, promote the development of the state. I express my gratitude to the people of every part of the state, of course, the people of Majlishpur, it is my dream to build a beautiful Majlishpur with them in the future”, said Chowdhury.