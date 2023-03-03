Meghalaya On Cusp Of Scripting History

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya will seek a maiden title while Karnataka aims for their first triumph in 54 years when the two teams face off in the summit clash of the National Football Championships for the Santosh Trophy here on Saturday.

While it will be historic if the tiny northeastern state of Meghalaya wins the trophy, Karnataka has the chance to end its long wait for success and reassert itself as a football power in the country.

Playing in their first-ever semifinals, Meghalaya beat former champions Punjab, having come back from a one-goal deficit to make it to their maiden final.

Karnataka were a force to reckon with in Indian football when they won the Santosh Trophy the last time in the 1968-69 season. At that time, the state was called Mysore.

Karnataka finished runners-up in 1975-76 after losing to Bengal in the final. It was their last appearance in the title clash before this edition.

