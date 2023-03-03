Tripura Election Update: Manik Saha Likely To Take Oath As Tripura CM On March 8

NET Web Desk

Manik Saha is all set to take oath for a second term as the Tripura Chief Minister. The swearing in ceremony is likely to take place on March 8.

Briefing newspersons today after submitting his resignation to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya said, “Most probably, tentatively on March 8 the oath taking ceremony

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on March 3 tendered his resignation to Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya but was asked to continue his post till the new government is sworn in.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha has won from the 8-Town Bordowali Assembly Constituency with 19, 586 votes defeating Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha.

CM Dr. Saha has further informed that the oath-taking ceremony of the new government would take place on March 08 however the schedule might be changed.

“I came here to meet the Governor of Tripura to tender my resignation and he has accepted it. But he has given me the responsibility to run the office as the Chief Minister till the new government form”, said the CM.