Tripura: Violence Erupts After Assembly Election Results; Over 50 Incidents, Eight Critical & 22 Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2023: A series of violence shook Tripura since the declaration of election results as several BJP, CPIM, Congress and TIPRA Motha workers sustained severe injuries, forcing them to leave home throughout the state.

Speaking to Northeast Today, a higher official of Tripura Home department said that over 50 incidents of violence have been reported from different parts of the state.

He said “We are still collecting data as the violence is still going on in various parts of the state. We have received information of above 50 incidents that took place throughout the state in which around 8 persons were severely injured and brought to GB Pant hospital in Agartala city. Till now, 22 persons have been arrested and 4 FIRs have been registered.”

Claiming the situation as grave, the top cop said that the police administration has deployed a large contingent of police and CAPF personnel in the alarming areas and are closely monitored.

Reportedly, a gang of unknown miscreants created terror activities in the entire Charilam assembly constituency on the night of Thursday last. Miscreants attacked Kiran Bhakta’s house in Kanaibari area of Charilam under Bishalgarh police station. He was attacked for supporting the opposition party. Miscreants’ looted cash, ornaments and vandalized all furniture.

A BJP worker’s daughter Purnita Sarkar (name changed) alleged that CPIM and Congress parties’ workers have attacked their house at Aralia of Uttar Charilam area. All the family members were alleged to have spent their night in the jungle due to the terror activities of CPIM and Congress-led workers.

Another BJP worker Raju Saha in booth number 17 of Aralia in Uttar Charilam was alleged to have been beaten up by the hooligans of CPIM and Congress parties for the sin of becoming the polling agent of saffron party’s candidate in Charilam assembly constituency. Even his family members were alleged to have been beaten up by those goons.

Not only this, CPIM and Congress-backed hooligans have also attacked nine houses including Upa-Pradhan Rehana Begam for supporting BJP at Aralia gram panchayat in Charilam. The attackers of around 150 workers led by Jakir Mia holding ‘dao’, rod, bamboo sticks, etc. We will lodge a complaint with the local police station. Moreover, miscreants attacked Aktar Hossain at Aralia Gram Panchayat in Charilam.

A BJP worker Kartik Debnath’s wife alleged that the CPIM and Congress workers have violently attacked her husband with a sharp-cutting weapon. Thereafter, the workers arrived in front of his house at Chowkbazar of Nabinnagar area in Bishalgarh and pelted stones which caused damage to two of their vehicles. She also alleged that police arrived at their home and attacked children. BJP’s Bishalgarh MLA Sushanta Deb rushed to take him to the Bishalgarh sub-divisional hospital. He strongly condemned the incident. At present, Kartik is undergoing treatment at GBP hospital and likely to be referred outside the state. Not only this, miscreants have created terror at Arobindanagar in Bishalgarh, attacking houses and cowsheds set on fire.

Some miscreants vandalized the office of the Tripura Sammanay Karmachari Samiti, adjacent to the old motor stand in Dharmanagar town. As a result, the furniture in the office was ransacked.

Miscreants ransacked the central office of Tripura Motor Sramik Union adjacent to Motor Stand in the capital city taking advantage of darkness on Thursday night. At Mandwai, miscreants attacked BJP workers’ vandalizing their vehicles.

Miscreants set fire to the house of Left Front supporter Gautam Datta in Gardhang area in Santirbazar assembly constituency. Opposition party workers’ houses burnt into ashes in Kamalpur assembly constituency. CPIM worker Sankar Debnath’s house was burnt at Mekhlipara and alleged BJP workers have attacked the house of Rehala Begam at Dhupcherra area, looted cash and gold ornaments under Khayerpur assembly constituency. It is learned that Rehala will file a case against the alleged ruling party workers with Ranirbazar police station.

CPIM workers entered the houses of BJP supporters and assaulted them physically in the Barjala assembly constituency. Later, they were shifted to GBP Hospital for treatment. Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha and union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik met with them and their families. Dr Saha ordered the arrest of all the accused persons behind this attack.

Miscreants attacked the house of Babul Ghosh at Madhyapara area and hurled bombs in Bamutia assembly constituency. Bomb squad reached the spot

Notorious anti-socials of the CPIM ransacked the BJP office at Kanchanmala Bazar in Golaghati on Friday. Hearing this, BJP workers rushed to the spot. The miscreants escaped, but one failed as he was booked by the locals. The booked offender is Narottam Baishya of Jharjharia Kele Choumuhani area under Suryamaninagar assembly constituency. BJP filed a case with Amtali police station and demanded arrest of the accused persons.

Meanwhile, Shailendra Chandra Debnath, the candidate of the CPIM party elected from Jubarajnagar assembly constituency, alleged that someone set fire to his rubber garden in Tilthai Palpara late at night, as a result of which his rubber garden was completely burnt. Another rubber plantation of 80 trees were also burnt to ashes. He claimed that the damage to the rubber garden in the early morning fire on Friday was about Rs 15 lakh. At 3 AM, he received a call, immediately he contacted the Dharmanagar Fire Service office, and the fire service personnel reached the spot. The fire was brought under control with the help of locals and firemen. Moreover, BJP miscreants attacked Sajal Nath and Narayan Nath of Alkapur village. After informing the police, 3 to 4 people were arrested, but they were released on the same night itself.

In the wee hours of Friday, Dhanu Singh’s shop next to Mahadev Dighi in East Hurua of 55-Bagbasa assembly constituency was burnt down. It is worthy to mention here that this shop has been running for about 35 years. Dhanu Singh was the counting agent of TIPRA Motha party candidate Kalpana Sinha from Bagbasa assembly constituency. However, instead of directly blaming the BJP for this incident, the locals say that the communists are trying to destroy the peace and harmony in the area by doing this. However, the villagers said that they will not allow such an attempt to create differences.

On Friday afternoon, several long-time miscreants of the CPIM ransacked the BJP party office at Kanchanmala Bazar in Golaghati assembly constituency. On witnessing the incident, BJP workers and supporters rushed to the market, while the miscreants escaped, but one of the miscreants was booked by the locals. The booked offender is Narottam Baishya, resident of Jharjharia Kele Choumuhani area under Suryamaninagar assembly constituency. He confessed that he was accompanied by CPIM-backed hooligans Dhiman Majumder and Kamal Mia from Kanchanmala area. In this incident, a case has been filed against the three perpetrators with Amtali police station. The BJP and local residents have demanded strict punishment of the culprits as per the law.

At Sonamura in Sepahijala district, CPIM workers were alleged to have attacked BJP workers at Etbatta Chowmuhani. The incident started when the BJP karyakarta Hannan Mia was discussing with other functionaries why the saffron party got less number of votes in the booth. At that point of time, Alamgir Hussain of Banshibari, a boisterous CPIM worker, started quarrelling with Hannan. Alamgir kicked Hannan. More number of CPIM workers Saiful Islam, Mofiz Mia, Anisur Rahman, Mizan Hossain, Baharul Islam, Samsul Mia teamed up and started attacking saffron party karyakartas Liton Mia, Sumon Mia, Nayan Moni, Kermat Ali, etc. with sharp-cutting weapons. After the attack, BJP karyakartas were rushed to Melaghar sub-divisional hospital from there.