Mizo Surgeon Association Holds Their 3rd Annual Conference At Aijal Club

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The 3rd Annual Conference 2023 of Association of Surgeons of Mizoram was held today at Aijal Club, Aizawl.

Dr ST Lalruatfela Vice President of the Association chaired the function and Prof. Sandeep Kumar, Editor in Chief, Indian Journal of Surgery gave a lecture on the topic- ‘My tryst with benign breast disease’

The main highlight of the day’s event was the oration for Dr. R. Tlangkunga- the first Mizo surgeon, who started his work in 1972 under the State Government.

Dr. R. Tlangkunga celebrated his major operations of over 10,000 patients in 1983. He retired in 2002 as Director of Hospital and Medical Education Department.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana applauded the works of the State’s medical fraternity in their contribution towards developing and upgrading the healthcare of the State and stated that over 200 villages in the State are equipped health clinic manned by health workers.

Association of Surgeons of Mizoram was established in 2018 with a current strength of 41 surgeons, including four women.

During the past two years, the Association had organized a free surgical camp at Lunglei town and Free Surgical Oncology Camp at Zoram Medical College (ZMC).