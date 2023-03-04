Tripura: 200 Miscreants Held For Instigating Violence, Says CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 04, 2023: Appealing to maintain peace and harmony across Tripura, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Saturday said that 200 miscreants have been arrested for involvement in instigating violence and attacks after the announcement of election results.

Chief Minister Dr Saha accompanied by Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Saturday visited Khowai and Sepahijala districts and held meeting with civil and police administrations for maintaining a peaceful environment in these areas.

After the counting of votes for the assembly elections, some unpleasant incidents took place in the Khowai and Sepahijala district.

At Khowai district, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, district’s DM DK Chakma and district’s superintendent of police Ratiranjan Debnath were present at the meeting. The Chief Minister said that after the completion of voting and counting of votes peacefully, some people were trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere.

He said that legal action will be taken by identifying those who are trying to disrupt the environment of peace-loving Tripura through rumours and propaganda. The district administration and the police administration have been instructed to initiate immediate action against law violators. So far 200 miscreants have been arrested all over the state, he added.

On the other hand, speaking to media persons at Sonamura in Sepahijala district, Dr Saha said that the tradition of the tribal and non-tribal populace of the state should be protected by maintaining peace and harmony. He urged the people of both parts to build ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’ by keeping mutual peace and harmony intact.

The Chief Minister said the security administration has been instructed to take drastic measures to maintain law and order in the state.

At Sonamura, Chief Minister was accompanied by Sepahijala district’s DM Dr Sandeep A Rathore, district’s SP and other officers.