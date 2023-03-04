Tripura: Modi, Shah, Nadda To Grace New Ministers Oath-Taking Ceremony On March 08

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 04, 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda are gracing the oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed ministers on March 08 next in Agartala city.

“Prime Minister Modi is arriving in the state on March 08 to grace the oath-taking ceremony of newly appointed ministers at Swami Vivekananda Stadium here. He will be accompanied by union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. More leaders from different parts of the country are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony”, said Tripura Pradesh BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee while speaking to media personnel at the party’s state election office here in Agartala city on the late evening of Saturday.

Apart from this, Bhattacharjee accompanied Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha while visiting Khowai and Sepahijala districts in view of the rise of unpleasant incidents in some parts of these two districts after announcement of results. There are attempts to create unrest throughout the state.

He said “During the visit, the Chief Minister held meetings with the officials of civil and home administrations. Through the meeting, he gave a stern warning to the law violators and anti-social elements to refrain themselves from creating unrest and contaminating the peaceful atmosphere across the state. Or else, the Home department has been significantly directed to initiate stringent action against those irrespective of any political colour.”

BJP state president said that history has been scripted in the state after such a beautiful election took place without violence for the first time.

He instructed the karyakartas of the saffron camp to keep a sharp eye on whosoever are trying to create disturbance across the state and also appeal the party’s functionaries to abstain from such propagandas because the people have retained us back to power and gave opportunity to work more for them. Hence, the karyakartas were urged to stand by the side of the people and keep good relations with the common masses.

“In the meantime, we will hold ‘Vijay Michil’ in all the assembly constituencies and the date is yet to be finalized”, he also added.

Replying to a query, Bhattacharjee said “Introspection and analysis for declined number of seats and percentage of votes in 2023 compared to 2018 will be held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on March 08 next.”

He also said the party’s state leadership and newly elected MLAs will jointly sit to introspect and analyse as to why the number of seats and voting percentage in favour of saffron camp declined in 2023 compared to 2018’s assembly polls after March 08 next.