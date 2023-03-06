2 Personnel Of Mizoram Armed Police Shot Dead By Colleague; IGP Of Mizoram Confirms The Dismissal Of Hav. Chakma

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

IGP of Mizoram John Neihlaia today at a Press Conference stated that a Major Penalty of “Dismissal from Service” had been issued against Hav. Bimal Kanti Chakma from his post by the Commandant of 2nd Mizoram Armed Police under Section 91 (1) (d) of Mizoram Police Act 2011 and Rule 1040 (1) (c) of Mizoram Police Manual 2005 and Article 311 (2) (b) of the Indian Constitution.

The order came after Hav Chakma, at around 6:40 PM on March 5, 2023, shot dead two of his colleagues- Hav. J. Lalrohlua and Hav. Indra Kumar Rai- with his AK 47 rifle at the Oil Palm duty post of Buarchep hamlet located at the Assam- Mizoram border.

Hav. J. Lalrohlua of Luangmual, Lunglei District died on the spot as he was shot at the back of his head; while Hav. Indra Kumar Rai, also a resident of Luangmual, Lunglei District succumbed to his injuries at Vairengte CHC at 7:20 PM on March 5, 2023.

Sources stated that the incident occurred at a distance of 400 metres from Buarchep main post, where the three NCOs have been posted for duty.

Hav Indra Kumar Rai was found 40 metres from where the incident occurred with severe wounds as he was shot through his left chest.

When asked about the incident by Hav. Z. Biakthara, Hav. Rai stated that there was no argument between the Police personnel and that Hav. Chakma just opened fire at his colleagues.

It is worth mentioning that an AK-47 rifle with a magazine and 13 bullets, plus, 15 empty cartridges were recovered from the place of the shooting.