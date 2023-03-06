Arunachal: Budget Session Begins, Governor Lauds People For Maintaining Civil-Military Relations

NET Web Desk

The eleventh session (budget) of the 7th Legislative Assembly began on March 6 at Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly where Governor addressed the house with his speech and later obituary reference took place in respect of former minister Late Thupten Tempa, Late Karma Wangchu former minister and Late Jambey Tashi former MLA Lumla.

Many MLAs gave their condolences to the departed former MLAs and ministers.

Regarding Jambey Tashi a young BJP Mla from Lumla many shared their memories and spoke about his down-to-earth charming personality.

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, (Retd) said that all efforts are being and will be made to reach the last mile and untap the unrealized potential, especially of the youth.

Government to achieve the goal of ‘Drugs-free Arunachal’ through Supply Reduction, Demand Reduction & Harm Reduction, each of which requires not only multi-sector coordination among departments but, more importantly, cooperation from the society and communities.

Appreciating the people for maintaining an excellent state of civil-military relations in the state, which is an example to be emulated, he opined that the same spirit should be reflected in our civic lives with the adoption of the way of dialogue and discussion and not bandhs and strike calls, as law and order problems result in untold hardships, besides adverse effects on trade and commerce, travel and tourism, health services, educational institutions, daily wage earners etc.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Legislative Assembly premises, the Governor was received by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Assembly Speaker P D Sona with his Deputy Tesam Pongte and Chief Secretary Shri Dharmendra. He was also accorded an impressive guard of honour before addressing the session.

Later, the Governor visited the Assembly Library and Museum and also witnessed a short documentary on “evolution of Arunachal Pradesh and Journey of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly since NEFA days”.

He also attended a group photo session with the legislators on the occasion of the first session of the year.