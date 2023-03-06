Assam Government Announces Holiday Within Kamrup (Metro) District On March 8

NET Web Desk

The Governor of Assam has declared a local holiday on March 8 within the jurisdiction of Kamrup(M) district on the account of Dol Jatra (Holi).

Further, all state government offices, and educational institutions in Kamrup (M) district will remain closed on March 8 on the account of this local holiday.

All financial institutions within Kamrup (M) district under Section 25 of N.I.Act, 1881 (XXIV of 1881) read with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs will also remain closed on account of this local holiday.

The Assam Police have appealed to all in the state not to violate safety norms like not mixing drinks and driving, driving and riding within the permissible speed limits among others, especially during Holi or Doul Utsav.

Violation of such safety norms leads to accidents, dampening the spirit of Holi.