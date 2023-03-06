Guwahati Municipal Corporation To Discontinue Water Supply In Certain Areas From March 31

NET Web Desk

In a press release issued on March 6, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) announced that water supply to areas where the Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has been providing potable water will be discontinued from March 31st, 2023. This decision was taken in light of the outdated water supply schemes of the GMC, which have seen a significant reduction in output and frequent breakdowns.

The GMC is urging all water supply consumers in these areas to opt for a new water connection from the GJB as soon as possible. The families can apply online for connections through the Google Play Store to the GJB (Guwahati Jal Board) app or the website www.gmdwsb.in.” The GJB has been working to improve and modernize its water supply infrastructure, with a goal of providing reliable and safe water to all residents of Guwahati.

Residents are advised to contact the GJB for more information on how to obtain a new water connection. The GJB has assured consumers that they will do their utmost to ensure a smooth transition and uninterrupted water supply.

Earlier on February 24, Guwahati Jal Board has asked the residents of Guwahati to apply for water supply connections from March 1 onward. It was the second such opportunity after December 22, 2022, when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the water supply of JICA-sponsored projects in certain areas of Guwahati.

Speaking to media, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal said that families residing in areas like Ramsa Hill, Gandhibasti, Nehru Stadium, Islampur, Hazimusafirkhana, Ashram Road, Lachit Nagar, ISKON Temple, Bora Service, and a part of Bhangagarh along Rajgarh Main Road from Sainik Bhawan to Big Bazar could apply for water connections from March 1. He said that Government’s target is to supply piped water to some 5,024 families in these areas.