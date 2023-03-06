Manik Saha To Continue As Tripura Chief Minister

NET Web Desk

Manik Saha is set to continue as Tripura chief minister even as a section of the newly elected legislators were in favour of his replacement by Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, who has won as an MLA.

Earlier on March 6, in the legislature meeting held today, all the BJP party members unanimously agreed to nominate Dr Manik Saha as Chief Minister of Tripura.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 5 held a key meeting in the capital of Tripura to decide on the next Chief Minister of the state. The meeting is being closely watched by political observers as the BJP has retained power in the state.