MDA 2.0 In Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma Allots 8 Cabinet Berths to NPP, 1 To BJP

National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma held a joint meeting with all the parties who have decided to come into an alliance to form the state government.

Further in a meeting, all the regional parties including the BJP decided to call the alliance government the MDA government 2.0.

Speaking to the media, NPP chief Conrad Sangma said, “The first decision which was taken in the meeting to call this alliance as MDA government 2.0.”

“Secondly we have also decided to elect the chairman who will be the chief minister of Meghalaya…we have also decided in the cabinet out of the 12 members- 8 will go to the NPP, 2 will go to the UDP, 1 to HSPDP and 1 to BJP,” added.

Further, Conrad Sangma also asserted that out of the 12 cabinet berths, four of them including the chief minister will be from the Garo Hills region and the remaining eight will be from the Khasi Jayanti Hills region.

Conrad Sangma, the chief of the National People’s Party (NPP), expressed gratitude to the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) for their assistance in establishing a government in Meghalaya.

This occurs just a few hours after the UDP and PDF announced their support for the NPP’s government formation.

“Thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the Government,” Conrad Sangma wrote on Twitter. We will be more able to serve Meghalaya and its people with the strong support of local political parties.”

Significantly, UDP won 11 seats in the most recent assembly elections, while PDF won two. The NPP coalition currently holds 45 of the 60 seats in the get-together.

On March 7, Conrad Sangma will take the oath of office as Meghalaya’s Chief Minister for a second time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony, which will take place at Raj Bhawan in Shillong.

According to information provided by the Election Commission of India on Thursday, Conrad Sangma defeated Bernard N. Marak of the Bharatiya Janata Party to win the South Tura constituency by a margin of 5,016 votes.