Traffic Restriction Imposed Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Traffic restrictions will be imposed in Guwahati on March 7 and 8 on account of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the three northeastern states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland via Guwahati, as per a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Traffic Guwahati.

“To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed,” read the release.

Restrictions on the movement of vehicles:

1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and N11-17 falling under Guwahati City from 7 AM to 9 PM on March 7, 2023, and from 5 AM to 12.30 PM on March 8, 2023.

2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles (small/ medium/ heavy) shall be restricted on D.G Road, AT Road, M.G Road, K.L.B Road, Tayabullah Road, GNB road, B. Baruah road and G.S road from 5 AM to 11 AM on March 8, 2023.