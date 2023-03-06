Tripura: Dr Manik Saha Unanimously Elected As Chief Minister for Second Term

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 06, 2023: Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators on Monday in a meeting unanimously elected Prof Dr Manik Saha as the Chief Minister for the second time and continued as the 11th Chief Minister of the state.

All the newly elected MLAs attended a meeting at BJP’s state election office on Monday afternoon. Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik , MP Rebati Tripura, Northeast’s BJP coordinator Sambit Patra and Assam’s Transport, Excise & Fisheries minister Parimal Suklabaidya were present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister meets the Governor of Tripura, Satyadeo Narain Arya on Monday evening to stake claim for formation of the new government in the state.

Dr Saha and his new cabinet ministers will be sworn in on March 08 next in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda during a grand event at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here in Agartala city.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting, Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya said, “Union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik has proposed the name of Dr Manik Saha as the Chief Minister of state and all the elected MLAs in the legislators meeting has unanimously elected Dr Manik Saha as the Chief Minister for second consecutive term”.

On the other hand, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawre and union Labour minister Bhupendra Yadav are coming on Tuesday next and finalize the names of MLAs to become ministers.