Amit Shah, JP Nadda Reach Agartala For Selection Of Cabinet Ministers; PM Modi Arriving To Attend Swearing-In Ceremony On Wednesday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 07, 2023: Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda arrived in Agartala on Tuesday evening to hold marathon meetings with Tripura BJP leadership and newly elected MLAs a day ahead of oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet led by Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha.

The new council of ministers of the BJP-IPFT coalition government will take place on Wednesday in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Home minister Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here in Agartala city.

A senior leader of Tripura BJP said Northeast Today that the heavyweight leaders of BJP has landed at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala city at 5.30 PM attending two swearing-in ceremonies Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Shah and Nadda are chairing a series of meetings with BJP state leadership and newly elected MLAs at State Guest House in selection of new ministers.

With the proposal of union minister of state and newly elected MLA Pratima Bhoumik, acting Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has been appointed as the 11th Chief Minister and leader of the Tripura Legislative Assembly during a meeting of the party’s legislators on Monday last.

Thereafter, Dr Saha went to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya along with Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee, party’s Northeast Coordinator Dr Sambit Patra, state’s in-charge Dr Mahesh Sharma, MP Rebati Tripura and lone IPFT MLA Shukla Charan Noatia to stake a claim of forming the government.

Speaking about appointment of council of ministers, the senior BJP leader said “There are 11 cabinet berths in Tripura excluding the Chief Minister. Many newly elected MLAs with some new faces are willing to have positions in the cabinet, but selection have become quite tough and hence, centre’s intervention is being sought to resolve the problem. For this purpose, union Home minister and BJP national president has arrived on Tuesday evening.”