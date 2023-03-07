BAHC Celebrates Historic 7th March Speech Of “Bangabandhu” In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 07, 2023: Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala organized various programs on the occasion of the historical speech of Father of the Nation “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday. Various programs were organized by the Assistant High Commission in the embassy premises to celebrate the day.

On this day, the national flag of Bangladesh was hoisted at the embassy premises along with the national anthem followed by wreath laying and tributes were paid to the portrait of Father of the Nation “Bangabandhu”. Thereafter, 1 minute silence was observed and special prayers were offered in memory of the Father of the Nation, his martyred family members and martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Great Liberation War and for the future prosperity of Bangladesh. The message given by President of Bangladesh and the Prime Minister on the occasion of the day was read out. The video footage of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu’s historic 7th March speech was broadcast.

In the meeting on the significance of the day on Tuesday morning, Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala Arif Mohammad, awardees of friendship award of the Great Liberation War Shyamal Chowdhury and Swapan Bhattacharjee, educationist Dr Asish Kumar Baidya, ILS Hospital Agartala COO Dr Darby Chattopadhyay and Deputy Director (retd) Fakrul Islam, etc. were present.

In his welcome speech, Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad remembered with deep respect the great architect of independence, the greatest Bengali father of the nation, “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders, 30 lakh martyrs, 2 lakh mothers and sisters, and the nation’s best children, brave freedom fighters, for whom we have acquired independent sovereign Bangladesh in return for their great sacrifices.

He pointed out that Bangabandhu’s 7th March speech is one of the most memorable speeches in the world and on this day in 1971, he called for freedom in a thunderous voice at the then race course ground. On that day, the entire Bengali nation recited the immortal poem of “Bangabandhu”, the epic poet of politics. This epic of only 18 minutes sounded the great mantra of the liberation of the Bengali nation ‘independence’. Bangabandhu’s clear and brilliant speech shook the Pakistani dictator.

Mentioning that historians from different parts of the world are constantly researching the 7th March speech, Arif Mohammad said “An exceptional speech among the world’s greatest speeches is Bangabandhu’s 7th March speech, which was completely unscripted. That day when he got on the stage and started speaking, it seemed as if he was writing the greatest epic in the history of the Bengali nation. The 7th March speech is Bangabandhu’s immortal work, Bengali’s greatest epic poem, which is composed of the Bengali nation’s struggle and cherished dream of independence.”

“Bangabandhu’s 7th March speech will give encouragement and inspiration to the oppressed and freedom-loving people of all societies throughout the ages. It was Bangabandhu’s lifelong dream to turn independent-sovereign Bangladesh into a happy-prosperous “Sonar Bangla” (Golden Bengal). Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon everyone to work from their respective positions to realize this dream to make Bangladesh a developed, prosperous and smart country by 2041”, he added.

Thereafter, a special cultural program on “Bangabandhu” and Bangladesh, performed by local artistes of Tripura. Local leaders of Tripura, journalists and media personalities, dignitaries of civil society and officials and employees of Agartala Mission from various walks of life attended the event. The program was conducted by the first secretary of the mission and the head of the embassy Md. Rezaul Haque Chowdhury.