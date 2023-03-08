BJP 2.0 Government Will Take Tripura To Pinnacle Of Development: Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 08, 2023: Swearing-in in the BJP 2.0 government, cabinet minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday said that much work remains to be done in the development of Tripura and now he will proceed with the determination to complete that work in the next five years.

In an informal interaction with Northeast Today at his official chamber at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city, Chowdhury claimed that the sinister and opportunistic alliance of the Left Front and Congress in the assembly elections was proved by the people’s verdict. People have faced their conspiracies.

He said that the BJP has again formed the government in Tripura with the huge support of the people. Conspiracy has been hatched and people faced it. Not only that, TIPRA Motha also failed to defeat BJP. He claimed that the BJP was defeated by a very small margin in 6 to 7 seats.

Chowdhury, who was the ICA minister in previous BJP-led government’s regime said that during the last five years of governance, two years of corona pandemic have hindered the development. “As a result, much work is left and we will move ahead with the determination to complete all those unfinished tasks in the next five years. The new government will take Tripura to the pinnacle of development with the coordination of all”, he asserted.